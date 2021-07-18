Archery at the kayak park

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Penny Meredith (left) watches as Shea Myers aims her bow at the target in the distance Tuesday morning at Siloam Springs Archery Camp. The archery camp was held for three hours each morning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the city of Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Ebony Alarcon, 11, takes aim at the bullseye at the Siloam Springs Archery Camp on Tuesday morning. The archery camp was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the City of Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

