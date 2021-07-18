Arrests and citations

July 5

• Michial Dee Ford, 52, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree; assault - third degree.

• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 35, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

July 6

• Leonel Padilla II, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Daniel Ray Williams, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; defective lights.

• Jorge Luis Vargas-Navarro, 39, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Shelly Renee David, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ruthie Marie Fleig, 18, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Christopher Lamar Brice, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 7

• Craig Ryan Hudson, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• James Maurice Kerby, 46, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening x2.

• Zachary Quentin Haley, 19, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with breaking or entering.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with breaking or entering; minor in possession of a handgun.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with breaking or entering.

• Craig Ryan Hudson, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Scotty Joe Hammer, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alena Ruth Stough-Passmore, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Alexis Marrie Urbina, 25, arrested in connection with probation violation; failure to appear.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 47, arrested in connection with knowingly issuing worthless check; criminal contempt.

• Jacob Cleo Williams, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Jennifer Lee Hagan, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.

• Brian James Mayhew, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

July 8

• Isher Francisco Mercado, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Wayne Seaman, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• James Keith Emerson, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 9

• Jerika Ann Ketcher, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 18, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.

• Justin Tolar, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• William Joel Tehee, 40, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alexander Raymond Bisbee, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 10

• Dewey Leon Coleman Jr, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 37, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; failure to appear.

• Jordan Riley Hamm, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

July 11

• Gavin E. Wilkie, 23, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; disorderly conduct; assault - third degree.

• Daniel Antonio Mancia, 21, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle.

• James Keith Emerson, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.