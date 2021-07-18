Board to consider ADA fishing pier ordinance

City directors will discuss Ordinance 21-15 concerning an American Disabilities Act (ADA) fishing pier with an adaptive kayak launch at the city board meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance will have only one reading in order to waive competitive bidding, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on July 13.

Competitive bidding is being waived because city staff has not been able to identify another company that can provide the city with a truly adaptive ADA accessible kayak launch similar to the one provided by BoardSafe Docks, the report states.

Based on the preliminary design, the fishing pier was slated to cost $85,000, the report states. The cost was raised to $123,000 because the city requested the length of the gangways be increased from 20 feet to 40 feet in order to have the fishing pier further out in the lake bed, the report states.

The price of $123,000 includes materials, construction, shipping and installation, the report states.

Additional expenses will include the cost to construct two concrete bulkheads to attach the pier to the shore; ADA accessible pathways and four ADA accessible parking spaces, which are estimated to cost $18,437 if a private contractor installs them, the report states.

If the installation is done by the city the cost will be less, but timing will be an issue as to whether city workers would be able to do this job, the report states.

At the June 1 city board meeting, the city board of directors indicated their support of the project and sought to have the fishing pier done in 2021 instead of waiting for the 2022 budget and requested staff to seek private donations to offset the cost, the report states.

On June 15, the board passed Resolution 26-21 committing to the ADA fishing pier should total donations equal a minimum of 10 percent of the project, the report states.

City staff has received donations totaling $46,750 from 16 local businesses and civic clubs whom Patterson did not disclose, the report states.

Total cost of the project is expected to be $154,685 minus the donations which account for 30 percent of the total, the report states.

The city board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 6 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 402 and 406 W. Tahlequah St and 410 N. Maple St.

• Dedication of utility easements for 20521 Keck Rd.

• Dedication of utility easements for 3040 and 3100 S. Lincoln St.

• Dedication of utility easements for 921 and 923 Mount Olive St.

• Accepting an APRA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant for $19,234 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

• Authorizing the sale and lease transfer of the Niley Church Hangar to KSLG HGR LLC instead of the city of Siloam Springs.

Ordinances

• Placing 21-14 regarding the annexation of 37.44 acres at the 15000 block of AR 59 Highway on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Second quarter of 2021-2022 board goals update.

• Second quarter 2021 reports from the chamber of commerce, history museum and Main Street Siloam Springs.

• Administrator's report.