Committee of the Whole meeting moved to NWACC

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace have moved their discussion of two "pro-life" resolutions to a larger venue in anticipation of a big turnout Tuesday night.

The Quorum Court's Committee of the Whole meeting will be Northwest Arkansas Community College's Donald E. White Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will be asked to sign in at either the "for" or "against" podium. Chairman Kurt Moore will use the sign-in sheets to call on people who wish to speak. Speakers may sit anywhere in the audience, but seating behind each podium is reserved for individuals supporting the viewpoint of the podium in front of them, according to a county news release.

Once at the podium, speakers will be asked to state their name and address before beginning comments, at which time their allotted three minutes will begin. A timekeeper will announce when one minute remains, then 30 seconds. If necessary, the microphone will be silenced 10 seconds after time expires, according to the release.

The meeting is also being recorded and will be available for viewing on the county website.

White Auditorium has a general seating capacity of over 300, said Grant Hodges, executive director of Community and Government Relations and Marketing at the college.

Justices of the Peace Joseph Bollinger and Richard McKeehan each have a resolution with a slight difference in wording, but each makes the same declaration -- to declare Benton County a "pro-life" county.

The resolutions quote from the Declaration of Independence, the Bible and the Arkansas Constitution to argue county governments have a duty "to protect the unalienable right to life of every person within their respective jurisdictions."

One of the Benton County resolutions also refers to Act 392 of 2021. The act affirms "the right of a municipality to declare the municipality a pro-life city."

Act 392 says cities can use the "pro-life" designation in advertising and promotional materials, place the "pro-life" slogans on city vehicles and in municipal utility bills and other material used to communicate with residents" and declare "pro-life" observances.

While the legislation addresses cities, counties have the authority to adopt resolutions.

Chris Villines, executive director with the Association of Arkansas Counties, previously said no one contacted the association staff about any the resolutions. Villines said as a resolution, and not an ordinance, "it is merely a statement of support or of opposition to an issue from the quorum court without the effect of enforcement."

This isn't the first time the Committee of the Whole has used a larger venue than the Quorum Courtroom at the County Administration Building to host a large group.

Last June 21, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, it used the Benton County Fairgrounds auditorium, where two resolutions in support county law enforcement and the Bills of Rights were discussed.

More than 100 people showed up for the meeting when social distancing and mask use were then commonplace. The two resolutions were later passed by the Quorum Court.