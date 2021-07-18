Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Naturals at home today; hit road to Tulsa

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
David Beach/Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Tillo (33) pitched for the Naturals on a rehab assignment last Wednesday against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals host the travelers at 2:05 p.m. today before playing at Tulsa the next six games, beginning Tuesday.

David Beach/Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Tillo (33) pitched for the Naturals on a rehab assignment last Wednesday against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals host the travelers at 2:05 p.m. today before playing at Tulsa the next six games, beginning Tuesday.

David Beach/Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Tillo (33) pitched for the Naturals on a rehab assignment last Wednesday against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals host the travelers at 2:05 p.m. today before playing at Tulsa the next six games, beginning Tuesday.

David Beach/Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Tillo (33) pitched for the Naturals on a rehab assignment last Wednesday against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals host the travelers at 2:05 p.m. today before playing at Tulsa the next six games, beginning Tuesday.

Print Headline: Naturals at home today; hit road to Tulsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT