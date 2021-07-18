Northwest Health celebrates wound center staff

With life-threatening chronic wounds on the rise, there is a greater need for an integrated approach to healing in a timely, cost-effective manner. Wound healing centers often collaborate across multiple specialties in an effort to reduce the risk of complications and amputations. Northwest Health wound center staff includes clinicians with advanced training that are the cornerstone in the treatment of patients with problem wounds.

At Northwest Health's wound care and hyperbaric centers, the staff focuses on "continuity of care," meaning that patients will be seen and treated by the same team at each visit, making the healing process less stressful on the patient and encouraging better outcomes. They are dedicated to creating a cohesive plan for treatment and maintaining consistent communication to best meet the patient's needs.

The care teams at Northwest Health's wound care and hyperbaric centers are the most important elements in the successful healing of our patients. They have the required knowledge, skills and experience to provide compassionate and comprehensive care for complex wounds.

At our wound care centers, we treat all wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, yet caring and comforting. The center coordinates traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process such as hyperbaric medicine. For patients that means faster healing times, longer-lasting results, decreased amputation rates and increased mobility – all leading to a better quality of life.

The types of wounds treated include:

• Diabetic foot ulcers

• Venous ulcers

• Pressure injuries/ulcers

• Non-healing, post-surgical wounds

• Traumatic wounds

• Arterial/ischemic ulcers

• Radiation wounds

• Compromised skin grafts and flaps

• Crush injuries

Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville Wound and Hyperbaric Center is located at 2900 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 140 and the Northwest Medical Center – Springdale center is located at 706A Quandt Ave. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Bentonville center at (479) 553-3100 or the Springdale center at (479) 757-2030. No referral is required.