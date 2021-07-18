Northwest PA to speak on summer health topics

Whitney Freeman, PA (physician's assistant), will be available to speak on summer health topics.

Freeman will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek in Bentonville to speak on several summer topics, according to a press release issued by Aimee Morrell, director of marketing for Northwest Health.

Topics Freeman will address include heat related illness with kids such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

She will also address tick-borne illnesses and diseases such as Alpha Gal and Lyme disease, as well as how to remove a tick and locations to avoid and insect bites and stings, what to do where and when to get help.

For more information or to schedule a talk please call Morrell at 479-757-4494 or 870-321-2069.