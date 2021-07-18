Doris Scott Horne

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Doris Scott Horne, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the age of 92. She was born July 16, 1928, in Sugar Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of John and Inez (Parish) Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Horne; her brother, Harold Scott, and grand-son- in-law, Dewayne Dockins.

She attended Paris High School. She married Harry Wilson Horne on May 1, 1948, and together they raised two daughters and a son, Leeta, Judy, and Scott.

Her passion for sewing was eclipsed by her love for and spending time with her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and all things cats.

She is survived by her children, Leeta Farmer, Judy Miller and husband Jim, and Scott Horne and wife Michele Walls,

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Beth Dockins, Stacy McLaughlin and husband David, James Miller and wife Kate, Nichole Clarke, and Brooklyn Langley and husband Clint; her great-grandchildren, Elijah Dockins, Alana Thomas, Barrett Miller, Eve Miller, Hayden Langley, and Brynlee Langley; and a host of other family and friends.

There was a visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

Graveside services were at Maplewood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, with Bro. Ohmer Dyal officiating.

Online Guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison

PAID OBITUARY