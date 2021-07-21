No headline

THEME: LEGENDARY

ATHLETES

ACROSS

1. *Baseball's "The Say Hey Kid"

5. TV tube in days of yore

8. Proof of age, pl.

11. Medicinal succulent

12. Toward shelter, nautically

13. White heron

15. Poet ____ Angelou

16. Where a bib is tied

17. Taste like grapes

18. *First African American to play in MLB

20. Chap or fella

21. Do like Etna

22. Auction set

23. Property defacer

26. Italian vermouth brand

30. 2nd largest bird in world

31. Informal wear

34. "The Man Who ____ Too Much"

35. Relating to Scandinavia

37. Chicken ____ ____ king

38. Nearsited one

39. Bear in the sky

40. The largest Asian antelope

42. *Dolphin great ____ Marino

43. Reusable painting pattern

45. Stands out

47. Cotillion V.I.P.

48. Deli item

50. Cain's brother

52. *a.k.a. The Great Bambino

55. Oyster gem

56. Dwarf buffalo

57. Algonquian people

59. Body trunk

60. Hay spot

61. *"Battle of the Sexes" champion

62. A in FANBOYS

63. Altitude, for short

64. "Comme ci, comme Áa"

DOWN

1. Mom in Scotland

2. Wing-shaped

3. Walk-the-dog toy

4. Bottom of the ocean

5. Fastener

6. Move a plant

7. *Pele or Bob Feller when they debuted

8. Armenia's neighbor

9. Cabinet div.

10. Dirty dwelling

12. Declares invalid

13. Encourage, two words

14. *NHL's "The Great One"

19. Very angry

22. Type of English course, for short

23. Where women are from?

24. "To death" in France

25. Florence Nightingale, e.g.

26. Mountain goat terrain

27. Opposite of cathode

28. Himalayan country

29. *Track and field star of 1936 Olympics

32. Frozen rain

33. "____ at ease"

36. *He simultaneously played in MLB and NFL

38. Ginger beer in a cocktail, e.g.

40. Pen point

41. Sea in the Mediterranean

44. Yo-Yo Ma's instrument

46. Talks like a chicken

48. Overfamiliar from overuse

49. Terminate, as in mission

50. Same as eon

51. Shakespeare, a.k.a. ____ of Avon

52. "Ali ____ and the 40 Thieves"

53. *Tinker, Evers and Chance, e.g.

54. Egg-layers

55. Parent volunteer organization

58. Id's partner