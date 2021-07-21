No headline

THEME: LEGENDARY
ATHLETES
ACROSS
1. *Baseball's "The Say Hey Kid"
5. TV tube in days of yore
8. Proof of age, pl.
11. Medicinal succulent
12. Toward shelter, nautically
13. White heron
15. Poet ____ Angelou
16. Where a bib is tied
17. Taste like grapes
18. *First African American to play in MLB
20. Chap or fella
21. Do like Etna
22. Auction set
23. Property defacer
26. Italian vermouth brand
30. 2nd largest bird in world
31. Informal wear
34. "The Man Who ____ Too Much"
35. Relating to Scandinavia
37. Chicken ____ ____ king
38. Nearsited one
39. Bear in the sky
40. The largest Asian antelope
42. *Dolphin great ____ Marino
43. Reusable painting pattern
45. Stands out
47. Cotillion V.I.P.
48. Deli item
50. Cain's brother
52. *a.k.a. The Great Bambino
55. Oyster gem
56. Dwarf buffalo
57. Algonquian people
59. Body trunk
60. Hay spot
61. *"Battle of the Sexes" champion
62. A in FANBOYS
63. Altitude, for short
64. "Comme ci, comme Áa"
DOWN
1. Mom in Scotland
2. Wing-shaped
3. Walk-the-dog toy
4. Bottom of the ocean
5. Fastener
6. Move a plant
7. *Pele or Bob Feller when they debuted
8. Armenia's neighbor
9. Cabinet div.
10. Dirty dwelling
12. Declares invalid
13. Encourage, two words
14. *NHL's "The Great One"
19. Very angry
22. Type of English course, for short
23. Where women are from?
24. "To death" in France
25. Florence Nightingale, e.g.
26. Mountain goat terrain
27. Opposite of cathode
28. Himalayan country
29. *Track and field star of 1936 Olympics
32. Frozen rain
33. "____ at ease"
36. *He simultaneously played in MLB and NFL
38. Ginger beer in a cocktail, e.g.
40. Pen point
41. Sea in the Mediterranean
44. Yo-Yo Ma's instrument
46. Talks like a chicken
48. Overfamiliar from overuse
49. Terminate, as in mission
50. Same as eon
51. Shakespeare, a.k.a. ____ of Avon
52. "Ali ____ and the 40 Thieves"
53. *Tinker, Evers and Chance, e.g.
54. Egg-layers
55. Parent volunteer organization
58. Id's partner