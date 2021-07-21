Sign in
Art in the summer

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:28 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Hosanna Nichols proudly displays her art project at the senior art camp held by the Parks and Recreation division on the week of July 12. Senior art camp was one of four camps Parks and Recreation held this summer.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids ages 10-14 participated in the senior art camp held by the Parks and Recreation Division from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 12-15 at the Parks and Recreation office. The camp is one of four mini summer camps held by Parks and Recreation this summer. The other three camps were archery camp held from the 12-14; junior art camp held July 6-9 and S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) camp held June 14-18. The S.T.E.M. and junior art camps were held at the parks and recreation office while the archery camp was held at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brian Thompson (left), takes a break from his project while Emery Case works diligently on hers. Thompson and Case were one of two kids who participated in the senior art program held by the Parks and Recreation division the week of the July 12.
