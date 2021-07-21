Coffee shops added to Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail

Two Siloam Springs coffee shops have been added to the Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail, which will launch Sept. 29.

Cafe on Broadway and Pour Jons were selected to be on the coffee trail, said Hannah Ratzlaff, executive design consultant for Main Street Arkansas.

The coffee trail is a program within Main Street Arkansas in partnership with Arkansas Tourism, Ratzlaff said. The launch date will coincide with National Coffee Day, Ratzlaff said.

The decision to add Cafe on Broadway and Pour Jons was made last month when Ratzlaff spoke with Stacy Morris, the executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs, who recommended the coffee shops, Ratzlaff said.

Ratzlaff came up to interview the owners of both coffee shops last week, according to Patty Arnett and Chris Moore, the owners of Cafe on Broadway and Pour Jons, respectively.

"I am excited about it," Arnett said. "I think it's a great thing that Main Street Arkansas is doing to feature our downtown local coffee shops."

Moore also was excited about being on the coffee trail, saying any extra promotion is always great.

"Anything that sheds light on local business, I love it," Moore said.

Both coffee shops will have a promotion on the day of the launch but are not sure what the promotion will be yet, Arnett and Moore said.

Morris said in an email that Main Street Siloam Springs is excited that Cafe on Broadway and Pour Jons will be featured in the Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail.

The coffee trail is being launched to celebrate the role of the coffee shop in historic downtown communities, said Ratzlaff. It is a way to say "thank you" to the various coffee shops Ratzlaff has visited throughout her life and career with Main Street Arkansas, she said.

"As a young woman, I have my own experiences with Cafe on Broadway and Pour Jons that have become significant to how I got to where I am in my career," Ratzlaff said.

As the launch date approaches, Ratzlaff and other representatives of Main Street Arkansas will visit the shops and profile the 43 shops chosen through stories, photos and videos which will be shared on Main Street Arkansas' website.

So far, Ratzlaff and her staff have interviewed 15 locations so far and whatever Ratzlaff can't get to will be filled by travel writers from Arkansas Tourism, she said.