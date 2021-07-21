Dogwood, Holly and University Streets to be milled and overlayed

The city of Siloam Springs announced Monday that Dogwood, Holly and University streets will be down to one lane while contractors mill and overlay those streets beginning July 21, according to a post on the city's website.

The roads will be reduced one lane while contractors work to mill and layer the roads, the post said. Milling and overlaying the streets involve grinding off the top layer of existing. asphalt pavement and replacing the service with a new HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt) riding surface, according to beta-inc.com.

The city will be using APAC Central Inc. from Fayetteville, as the company to work on the milling and overlaying project, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

Crews will work down Holly Street from Highway 412 to University Street and head down the hill, the post states. Along with Holly Street, the project will also include the intersection of Dogwood and University and small sections of both streets through the intersection, the post states.

City staff recommends drivers consider taking alternative routes to avoid wait times, the post states.