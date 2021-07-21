Herald-Leader obituaries for July 21, 2021

Leo Lawton Anderson, Jr.

Leo Lawton Anderson, Jr., 83, of Clifty; died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at home. He was born Sunday, January 9, 1938, at Clifty; to Leo Lawton and Fern Bone Anderson.

Leo married Nancy Hudgins on Friday, March 28, 1958 at Huntsville United Methodist Church; they enjoyed 63 years of living and working together at the lumber yards and on the farm. Leo started in the lumber business in 1958 at Kelley Brothers Lumber in Springdale, then Hillcrest Lumber in Rogers and Fayetteville. At the time of his death, he was president of Pine Creek Lumber in Hindsville and Anderson Lumber in Siloam Springs. He and Nancy got to enjoy the last 39 years on their Angus cattle farm in Clifty. Together, they were parents to two sons.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Don Wesley Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; one son, Doug Lawton Anderson; one daughter-in-law, Rhonda Anderson; five grandchildren, April and James Jech, Morgan and Jamie Anderson, Tara Anderson, Paige Anderson and Sydney Anderson; and two great-grandchildren, Truman Jech and Willa Dawn Jech.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Brashears Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Zion Cemetery in Springdale. Pallbearers will be James Jech, Jeff Kissinger, Clayton Kissinger, Robby Burks, Gary Bohannan, and Dwayne Lane. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leo's name may be made to the Zion Cemetery, c/o, Darla Anderson, 4641 Guy Terry Road, Springdale, AR 72764; or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Charmaine Marie Cousatte

Charmaine Marie Cousatte, 64, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 18, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1957, in California to Gerald and Charmaine Connolly.

She grew up in Chicago, Ill., and worked as a home health nurse's aide. She was a member of VFW Women's Auxiliary in Chicago. She moved to Siloam Springs in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Sean Connolly and Michael Connolly.

She is survived by four children, Beth Lester and husband Jerry Tiner of Gentry, Ark., Larry Youngblood of Gravette, Ark., Megan Youngblood of Rogers, Ark., David Youngblood and wife Vanessa of Highfill, Ark.; 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild; two brothers, Jerry Connolly of Las Vegas, Nev., and Garrett Connolly of Chicago; and sister, Colleen Connolly of Las Vegas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

David Wayne Keigley

David Wayne Keigley, 59, of Watts, Okla., died July 18, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Siloam Springs, Ark. to Carl Leonard Keigley Sr., and Rosie Keigley.

He grew up in Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma. He worked as a truck driver for Brake Trucking. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Pinghui Wu of the home; his daughter, Rebecca Keigley of the home; two brothers, Carl L. Keigley Jr., and wife Alta, of Twin Oaks, Okla.; Dennis Keigley and wife Susan, of Watts; sisters Carla Ann Barnhart and husband Norm, of Colcord, Okla.; and Bobbie Seyer of Siloam Springs, and Alice Johnson and husband Levi, of Stilwell, Okla.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Georgia A. Scism

Georgia A. Scism, 79 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 19, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born March 20, 1942, in Siloam Springs to Frank Scism and Mary (Dixon) Scism.

She worked for many years as a waitress for Eastgate restaurant, Wagon Wheel restaurant and Back Forty restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her brothers Gary Scism and wife Pamela of Siloam Springs, Frank "Buddy" Scism of Gentry, Ark., and sister Elizabeth Reading of Gentry; numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

