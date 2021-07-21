Main Event to be held July 23

Main Street Siloam Springs is hosting its annual Main Event at 6 p.m. on July 23.

This year's Main Event will be virtual, according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager for Main Street Siloam Springs.

The event will be broadcast live from John Brown University, Trinidad said. Viewers will be able to view the event on Facebook.com/MainStreetSiloamSprings, Trinidad said.

This year, Main Street Siloam Springs will celebrate "Heart of the Art," which is in downtown Siloam Springs, Trinidad said.

"Our historic downtown is the heart of our beautiful small town," Trinidad said. "Public art is such a big part of our community. It brings families and friends, of all ages, to Downtown Siloam Springs."

Main Street will be hosting a "Heart of the Art Selfie" photo contest the week leading up to the event. A winner will be chosen during the live event, Trinidad said.

The winner will receive a Main Street Siloam Swag bag: "Greetings Mural" tote, t-shirts, license plate, postcard and a Main Street Silver Dollar, which can be used at Downtown Eateries.

John Brown University will be the headlining sponsor for this year's Main Event; Simmons Foods and La-Z-Boy are the gold sponsors; silver sponsors are Grand Savings Bank and Dave and a Camera; and Ivory Bill Brewing and The Downtown Bakery are this year's bronze sponsors, Trinidad said.

Main Street was very pleased with the success of the 2020 virtual Main Event and decided the virtual event was the way to go for 2021, Trinidad said.

"We are excited to gather and party in person again, and we are hopeful that we will be able to do so in 2022," Trinidad said.

Several special guests will make their appearance during the Main Event, Trinidad said. A list of names was not given, but Trinidad did say the guests would range from artists to downtown residents and business owners, Trinidad said.

Virtual tickets are $65 and include a $15 "Main Street Silver Dollar" which is redeemable at several downtown eateries; an art themed cookie from The Downtown Bakery and a growler of Arkansas craft beer from Ivory Bill Brewing, Trinidad said.

A Watch Party Package for $400 includes six growlers of Arkansas craft beer from Ivory Bill Brewing; a charcuterie tray from Tintos & Tapas; a cake from The Downtown Bakery and access to Main Street's Zoom VIP room to be part of the show, Trinidad said.

Tickets and the Watch Party Package may be purchased at MainStreetSiloam.org/MainEvent, Trinidad said.

There will also be live and silent auctions via Event.Gives, Trinidad said. The silent auction will run Friday, July 16, through the live event on Friday, July 23, with the live auction starting during the event, Trinidad said.

One of the items to be auctioned off during the live is an original Plein Air painting of Siloam Springs Memorial Park valued at $1,700, and a limited edition signed and numbered artist proof Giclee canvas entitled "Bridge of Sighs," according to Todd A. Williams, the president of Heart of America Artists Association.

The proof will come with a certificate of authenticity valued at $795, Williams said.

The proceeds will be split 50-50 between Heart of America Artists Association and Main Street Siloam Springs, Williams said.

Heart of America Artists Association is a non-profit 501-c3 with a vision of having a visual arts center and education program in Siloam Springs, Williams said.

To register for the auctions visit https://event.gives/heartoftheart or text "HeartoftheArt to 843-606-5955.

Photo Submitted Abby Trinidad (left), Taylor Justice Burns and Rhonda Jeep Rutledge pose during the Main Event 2019 at the Brick Ballroom.