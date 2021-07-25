Arrests and citations

July 12

• Krista Gail Pritchett, 49, arrested in connection with theft of services; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Scott Geoffrey Saylor, 53, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Bradley Stanphill, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• David Arizona Stone, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Abiel Salgado, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Liliana Salamanca, 46, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Robert Manuel Ortiz, 37, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; violation of an order of protection.

July 13

• Trevor James Whitman, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear on PCS, speeding, DSDL.

• James Haston Mitchell, 38, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear.

July 14

• Collin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Dylan Levi Koff, 20, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Rachel N. Koff, 38, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Daniel Ray Breeden Jr, 24, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jamie Scott Collins, 41, cited in connection with driving on DWI suspended license.

July 15

• Jesse James Swake, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• John Matthew Jacobs, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Elisha Michelle McCoy, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Danielle Nichole Skelton, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tora Michial Fulfer, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Anna Marie Phifer, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Isaac Nathaniel Celis, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear x3.

July 16

• Braxton Ray Hammer, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Anissa Dracena Zuniga, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 17

• Joann Paula Delaughder, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carter Joshua Reehl, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Deserae Marie Garza, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 18

• Haley Rose May Martin, 22, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; domestic battering - third degree.

• Kevin Ochoa Garcia, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 27, arrested in connection with revocation of parole/probation; failure to appear.