Electric department recognized for reliability and safety

Siloam Springs' electric department was recognized for outstanding achievement in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance (OMA)'s Electric Operations and Reliability Competition, according to a post on the city's website on July 19.

The announcement came on July 15, said Communications Manager Holland Hayden. Siloam Springs was recognized in the category for cities over 10,000 population and cited for achieving the second highest reported level of reliability for cities within the OMA's four-state member region, the post states.

OMA recognized the city's electric department was recognized for having an Average System Availability Index of 99.968 percent in 2020, the post states.

Siloam Springs Electric employees met the requirements of their work with professionalism and safety due to employer effort, the post states. These efforts include four years of rigorous field experience and testing for each line worker before they achieve the journey lineworker status, the post states.

Siloam Springs Electric was also recognized for its safety record in 2020, the post states. Through 44,706 manhours, Siloam Springs Electric only experienced two days where a worker missed work due to a worksite incident, the post states.