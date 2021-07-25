Governor to visit Siloam Springs

Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to visit Siloam Springs at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, to hear speak to citizens about the coronavirus vaccine, according to a press release issued by the governor's office on Monday.

The venue for the governor's address has not been announced by the governor's office at presstime, but City Administrator Phillip Patterson said during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Hutchinson's staff has tentatively chosen the Siloam Springs Community Building as the site for the governor's visit.

Patterson said along with his speech, the governor plans to address concerns from citizens regarding the vaccine. The Siloam Springs visit is part of the governor's series of Community COVID Conversations, the release states.

Along with Siloam Springs, the governor will be visiting Mountain Home on July 26; Dumas on July 27 and Heber Springs on Wednesday, the release states.

"It's critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines," Hutchinson said. ""The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combating misinformation."

Benton County numbers have been going up, Patterson said. As of Thursday afternoon, Benton County has 144 cases of the coronavirus, according to healthy.arkansas.gov.

"The reality is hospitals are filling up with cases," Patterson said. "It's not going away. There's the fear that it's coming back."

Numbers of vaccinated individuals in the state are still low, Patterson said. Fully immunized individuals in the state of Arkansas as of Thursday are 1,036,479, the website states. The number is up 4,713 from. yesterday, the site states.

As of Thursday afternoon, 849 individuals are hospitalized in the state which is one more than the previous day, the site states.