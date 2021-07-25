June sales taxes up 21.12 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 21.12 percent or $160,711.77 in June compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $921,479 last month compared to $760,767 in June of 2020, according to the July issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in March.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 43.79 percent or $127,894 last month from $292,040 in June of 2020 to $419,934 in 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax were:

• Bentonville up 74 percent or $1,728,325.

• Eureka Springs up 154.27 percent or $180,132.

• Fayetteville up 39.87 percent or $1,326,190.

• Gentry up 8.92 percent or $10,951.

• Lincoln up 63.02 percent or $33,461.

• Rogers up 40.55 percent or $1,136,533.

• Springdale up 14.93 percent or $428,265.