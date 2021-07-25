Lady Panthers ramping up practices

Practices are heating up in July for the Siloam Springs volleyball team.

After a month of mostly open gyms in June, the Lady Panthers are ramping up their preparation from the 2021 season this month, according to head coach Joellen Wright.

The Lady Panthers returned from the dead period on July 12 and the very next day attended a team camp in Joplin, Mo., where the Lady Panthers had 100 percent participation, Wright said.

Siloam Springs will be back in Missouri this week for a three-day team camp in Branson.

"It is going to be a big week," Wright said."We'll see a lot of Arkansas teams. This (camp) is a favorite for some of the big Arkansas powerhouses like Jonesboro and Fayetteville. Greenbrier will be there."

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to leave for Branson and visit Silver Dollar City on Sunday. Team camp begins on Monday and will run through Wednesday.

Siloam Springs hopes to build on the good things it accomplished at the team camp in Joplin, Wright said.

Wright said she went into the Joplin camp without any expectations because it was the first time she had seen the team all together.

First, she was pleased that the team didn't have any drama and got along well.

"Which with high school girls, that's important," she said.

Second, she felt like the Lady Panthers showed a "scrappy personality."

"I think they're going to be fun to watch," she said, saying the team would chase after balls that might have looked like they were unplayable. "We're not quitting until we get that ball. It may not be the prettiest right now, because we haven't perfected anything, but I thought it was a really good start to camp."

In tournament play, the Lady Panthers advanced to the semifinals before losing to Webb City, Mo., in three games.

When the Lady Panthers got back from Joplin, Wright said serve-receive was a big focus.

"Serve-receive is huge," she said. "We can't do anything without serve-receive."

The Lady Panthers even added specific boxes on the floor for practice of where they need the ball placed on serve-receive passes.

"We've got to have the pass in that box," she said, "and we've seen improvement, so I'm excited to see what happens."

The Lady Panthers began their offseason program in January but were missing several in basketball. They were also missing some in spring sports after basketball season.

"We really needed that time to work on our fitness," Wright said. "So we set some goals about vertical, agility, strength, that kind of stuff. We did lots of physical skills tests. They really set their intention to get better, faster, stronger. We had a goal board and it was really fun to see."

The Lady Panthers have several seniors expected to contribute including Emma Norberg in the middle, Kami Hulbert, Jensen Kelly and Allison Williamson in the back row. Senior Regan Riley has joined the team from soccer and will add height on the front row.

Juniors Anna Wleklinski, Cailee Johnson and Faith Ellis are back along with junior Gracie Greer along the front row.

The Lady Panthers also will look for several newcomers to contribute, Wright said.

Siloam Springs plays in a benefit match at Bentonville West on Aug. 19 before opening the season at the Thaden School on Aug. 23.