New restaurant in town

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Travis Hester (fourth from right) poses with his Eat my Catfish team at the chain's newest location in Siloam Springs. Eat my Catfish had its chamber ribbon cutting on Thursday and then invited chamber ambassadors in to hear the story of how Eat my Catfish began and try some samples. In the photo are (l-r) Bailey Dogget, Stella Hester, Taylor Kachenchai, Chelsea Dye, Jessica Hester, Talley Hester, Addison Chaloupka, Taylor Martindale and Aleighu Porterfield.

