Obituaries

Johnnie Louise Six

Johnnie Louise Six, 93 of Kansas, Okla., died July 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 12, 1928, in Kansas, Okla., to Frank Jackson and Rosa (Hastings) Jackson.

She married Franklin Dale Six on Sept. 10, 1946.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, two brother and three sisters.

Survivors include her son Frankie Six and wife Shelli of Kansas, Okla.; and grandchildren Monica Six, Peyton Fuller and Rylie Tyer.

Graveside services were 2 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Double Springs Russell Cemetery, Oaks, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.