SSHS football to host free camp

The Siloam Springs High School football program will hold a youth football camp from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Panther Stadium.

The camp is free for kids going into first through sixth grade.

The camp is designed to promote football and teach the fundamental techniques used in the game.

This will not be a full contact camp. Campers will engage tackling dummies and shields only.

Campers will be taught drills and skills that they can apply during their football seasons. Campers need to wear T-shirt, shorts, socks and cleats.

The camp will be staffed by Siloam Springs coaches, alumni and current players.

For more information, contact head coach Brandon Craig by email at [email protected]