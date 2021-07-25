Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Steve Gorszczyk (left), Director Lesa Rissler, Maintenance Facility Manager Armenia Cripps, Mayor Judy Nation, Director Carol Smiley and City Administrator Phillip Patterson toured the new maintenance facility on Thursday afternoon at 510 S. Lincoln St. City directors approved the purchase of the new 10,720 square foot facility from Utility Tri-State Inc. for $750,000 during the city board meeting on Feb. 5, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson on Jan. 31, 2019. Cripps said the current 5,380 square foot facility has limited space which makes it difficult to work on vehicles with short turn around time fixes because they could be blocked in by vehicles that require a longer time period to fix. The move-in date is to be determined.

Print Headline: The city's newest facility

