No headline

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: HAPPY HOUR
ACROSS
1. Sail support
5. *Percentage of alcohol, acr.
8. Cheesy sandwich
12. Oil, in Italy
13. What refugees do
14. Noble one
15. *Moscow ____
16. Wrinkly fruit
17. Cereal killer
18. *Non-alcoholic cocktail
20. Elementary particle
21. Old and feeble
22. American cuckoo
23. ____ tunnel
26. Create a misnomer
30. *Tap choice
31. Tooth cover
34. A wedge in golf, e.g.
35. Wesley Snipes' 1998 movie
37. Notable time
38. Fancy neckwear
39. Denim innovator
40. *Beer ____, or biergarten
42. Before, archaic
43. Particular marking on a butterfly
45. Neuter in language, e.g.
47. Red Cross bed
48. Œle de la CitÈ river
50. Lump of stuff
52. *18th Amendment, a.k.a. ____ Act
55. Assemblage of members
56. D'Artagnan's weapon
57. Freight horse cart
59. "It's Always ____ in Philadelphia"
60. Wooden pegs
61. *Margarita garnish
62. Lend a hand
63. *Not sweet
64. Sun rising direction
DOWN
1. May honoree
2. Homecoming guest
3. Farmer's storage type
4. Steel on a work boot
5. Relating to aquarium scum
6. Misrepresent
7. Bride screen
8. *Often served dirty, pl.
9. Cogito ____ sum
10. Rumpelstiltskin's weaver
11. *Half whiskey, half absinthe cocktail
13. Pointless
14. Chili con carne legumes
19. Between 10 and Queen
22. Breathing matter
23. C in CNN
24. Stray cat's home
25. Plunder
26. *Fermented honey and water
27. Formed a curve
28. "Fahrenheit 9/11" documentary director
29. Go in
32. *Straight from the bottle
33. Make a blunder
36. *One appeal of happy hour
38. About or concerning, archaic
40. "____ Milk?"
41. Knights' breastplates
44. Dorothy's sleeping aid
46. Conifer attribute
48. Deep sleep
49. Lament for the dead
50. ____hub food takeout service
51. Solitary
52. Hawk or peddle
53. Toreador Song from "Carmen," e.g.
54. River obstructions
55. Geological Society of America
58. Thus far