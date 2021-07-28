No headline

Sign in
by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | July 28, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: HAPPY HOUR

ACROSS

1. Sail support

5. *Percentage of alcohol, acr.

8. Cheesy sandwich

12. Oil, in Italy

13. What refugees do

14. Noble one

15. *Moscow ____

16. Wrinkly fruit

17. Cereal killer

18. *Non-alcoholic cocktail

20. Elementary particle

21. Old and feeble

22. American cuckoo

23. ____ tunnel

26. Create a misnomer

30. *Tap choice

31. Tooth cover

34. A wedge in golf, e.g.

35. Wesley Snipes' 1998 movie

37. Notable time

38. Fancy neckwear

39. Denim innovator

40. *Beer ____, or biergarten

42. Before, archaic

43. Particular marking on a butterfly

45. Neuter in language, e.g.

47. Red Cross bed

48. Œle de la CitÈ river

50. Lump of stuff

52. *18th Amendment, a.k.a. ____ Act

55. Assemblage of members

56. D'Artagnan's weapon

57. Freight horse cart

59. "It's Always ____ in Philadelphia"

60. Wooden pegs

61. *Margarita garnish

62. Lend a hand

63. *Not sweet

64. Sun rising direction

DOWN

1. May honoree

2. Homecoming guest

3. Farmer's storage type

4. Steel on a work boot

5. Relating to aquarium scum

6. Misrepresent

7. Bride screen

8. *Often served dirty, pl.

9. Cogito ____ sum

10. Rumpelstiltskin's weaver

11. *Half whiskey, half absinthe cocktail

13. Pointless

14. Chili con carne legumes

19. Between 10 and Queen

22. Breathing matter

23. C in CNN

24. Stray cat's home

25. Plunder

26. *Fermented honey and water

27. Formed a curve

28. "Fahrenheit 9/11" documentary director

29. Go in

32. *Straight from the bottle

33. Make a blunder

36. *One appeal of happy hour

38. About or concerning, archaic

40. "____ Milk?"

41. Knights' breastplates

44. Dorothy's sleeping aid

46. Conifer attribute

48. Deep sleep

49. Lament for the dead

50. ____hub food takeout service

51. Solitary

52. Hawk or peddle

53. Toreador Song from "Carmen," e.g.

54. River obstructions

55. Geological Society of America

58. Thus far

