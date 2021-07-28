Chamber to host job fair at JBU

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Simmons Great Hall at John Brown University (JBU).

This will be the chamber's first job fair, according to Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the chamber.

"The Job Fair came about through conversation with local business owners," Taylor said. "Almost all businesses were seeing the same problem -- they had jobs available, but not enough people to fill them."

The presenting sponsor will be Simmons Foods and the food sponsor will be Cobb Vantress, Taylor said. Presently, the chamber has 18 businesses who will be at the job fair looking for people to hire, Taylor said.

Along with the different companies, the chamber will also have Kristin George Co., a local photographer who will take free headshots of attendees and the general public from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Taylor said.

After taking the feedback from area businesses, the chamber began planning the job fair, Taylor said.

In order to attract quality potential employees to the job fair billboards were placed on Highway 412 and Highway 49, said Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

So far there have been 35 signs placed for the fair with some being in English and some in Spanish along with other advertising such as radio and print, Hulbert said.

"One of the main goals of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is to connect people and help give businesses what they need to be successful," Hulbert said. '

Along with Simmons and Cobb Vantress, the following businesses will be at the job fair:

• 1st Employment Staffing

• American Indian Center of AR

• Arvest Bank

• Schuber Mitchell Homes

• Jordan Smithson State Farm

• Gates

• La-Z-Boy

• Pipelife Jetstream

• Cargill

• Cooks Venture

• PENMAC Staffing

• R&R Solutions

• Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

• Work Source

• Cherokee Casino

• Division Services for the Blind