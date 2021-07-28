Herald-Leader places third at APA contest

The Siloam Springs Herald-Leader won 15 awards in the 2021 Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest, finishing third overall in General Excellence among the state's medium-sized weekly newspapers.

Managing Editor Graham Thomas won four first-place awards in the categories of feature story for "The Ballad of the Butler Creek Boys," sports news story "Returning to Europe," sports feature "Jared's Journey" and headline writing "Grass is greener with the Lawn Tools."

Thomas also placed second in sports feature with "Like father, like son."

Former assistant editor Janelle Jessen earned three awards, placing second in beat coverage and third on covid-19 beat and third for news photo "Crossing the line."

Staff writer Marc Hayot placed third in feature photo "Time to see Santa," and as well as third in photo essay of "Time to see Santa."

Contributing columnist Devin Houston placed third in news column "Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Contrbuting photographer Bud Sullins placed first in action photo "Lady Panthers surge in second half" and second in feature photo "Homegrown talent."

The Carroll County News in Berryville placed first overall in General Excellence for medium-sized weeklies, while the Nashville Leader placed second.

The 2021 awards were presented July 23 at the annual convention of the Arkansas Press Association. The convention was held virtually because of covid-19 concerns.

The contest covered news and editorial content published in the calendar year 2020.