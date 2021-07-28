JBU announces SAC Academic All-Conference honorees

John Brown University announced its Sooner Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference honorees Monday, July 26, with a record 110 Golden Eagle student-athletes earning the distinction for their work in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.

The SAC Academic All-Conference honor is awarded to student athletes who record a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher during the previous academic year over both semesters.

John Brown's 110 Honor Roll selections marks the second straight year with at least 100 making the cut, with this year's record total coming after the previous high of 78 in 2019-20.

"I am extremely proud of our student athletes and the success they are having in the classroom," Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics, said. "The lifelong lessons and skills our students learn while competing in athletics are life-changing, but we also know that a college education is foundational for lifetime success. Our coaches do a fantastic job of prioritizing academics to all of our student athletes. Academic rigor is high at JBU, and our coaches and student athletes are committed to achieving in this environment."

John Brown's 2020-21 SAC Academic All-Conference honorees

Repeat honorees are shown in bold.

• Men's Basketball (12) -- Braden Bayless, DJ Ellis, Luke Harper, Aaron Kerr, Caleb McCarty, Sterling Morphis, Ira Perrier, Kobe Robinson, Nathan Stolz, Noah Taylor, Wesleyan Verduin, William Verduin.

• Women's Basketball (11) -- Maddie Altman, Leah Anderson, Elise Cone, Taylor Fergen, Jessica Goldman, Marta Matamala, Emily Sanders, Kenzie Silkey, Josie Sisk, Natalie Smith and Lisa Vanoverberghe.

• Men's Cross Country and Track & Field (10) -- Matthew Bloom, Eathan Devine, Jake Hagood, Parker Hale, Cooper Keese, Ryan Knight, Johnnie Kramer, Ben Martin, Matt Roehr, Will Vail.

• Women's Cross Country and Track & Field (21) -- Cecile Bowen, Bekah Brandon, Elizabeth Brownell, Molly Brownell, Aaliyah Buckner, Avery Edwards, Callie Ertel, Erica Hinkefent, Sarah Larson, Anastasia Pace, Allika Pearson, Skyler Robbins, Shea Sandefur, Madelyn Shasteen, Sarah Smith, Lainee Stiver, Rachael Stone, Taylor Stone, Rachel Thompson, Emerson Turner, Korey Winter.

• Men's Soccer (11) -- Kolby Bauer, Oscar Carballo, Samuel Estrada, Micah Herrmann, Adrian Immel, Eli Jackson, Jens Keemers, Josh Peacher, Gabriel Rodriguez, Rodrigo Selingardi, Matej Urbanija.

• Women's Soccer (19) -- Natalie Aycock, Maggie Bailey, Aniyah Gibbs, Alyssa Henderson, Megan Hutto, Meghan Kennedy, Kylie Kilfoy, Paige Kula, Caitlyn Logan, Alair Love, Paige Martin, Gracie McKinney, Aubrey Mendez, Sienna Nealon, Anna Schuchardt, Pam Seiler, Rachael Stone, Lauren Walter, Ryan Winingham.

• Men's Tennis (9) -- Mitchell Berry, Cade Cox, Blake Cunningham, Hudson Dick, Fletcher Kice, William Newton, Kory Rash, Logan Wheeler, Woody Woodring.

• Women's Tennis (7) -- Grace Lindquist, Havynn Prude, Katrina Reimer, Katie Sandeno, Leah Scott, Sydney Smith, Abigail Woodring.

• Women's Volleyball (11) -- Delaney Barnes, Carrie Ciesla, Lauren Cloud, Morgan Fincham, Micah Fouts, Joanna Hayes, Sarah Laaker, Ellie Lampton, Jenna Lowery, Elizabeth Parrish, Jaden Williams.