Kiwanis Club welcomes new members, hears Welcome Center update

Photo submitted

Betty Ross (left), pictured with Katie Rennard, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on July 21. Ross, manager of the Arkansas Welcome Center, talked about what they offer at the Welcome Center. They have many resources for people to have fun in the great state of Arkansas.

Photo submitted

The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs introduced four new members at its meeting on July 21. Pictured are Billy Gumm, membership committee member; new member Ali Hurt, Bank OZK of Siloam Springs; Stephanie Cooley, new member sponsor; new member Kevin Childers, trainer and owner of Reinvent Fitness and Club; Reid Carroll, new member sponsor; new members Doyle and Alice Carroll; and Gary Wheat, club president.

From Staff Reports