Obituaries for Herald-Leader July 28

Earl Henry Ford

Earl Henry Ford, 81 of Gentry, Ark., died July 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Maysville, Ark., to Denver Ford and Ethel (Tucker) Ford.

He married Louise Howdershell on May 12, 1961, and they made their home in Gentry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister.

Survivors include his children Carl Ford and wife Arnelda of Gentry, Danna Philpott of Gentry and Janet Tolly of Gentry; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; three brothers, Junior Ford of Siloam Springs, Ark., Clifford Ford of Bethel Heights, Ark., and James Ford of Gentry; three sisters Frances Bond of Jay, Okla., Linda Waeltz of Siloam Springs and Naomi Mayhew of Siloam Springs.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Pauline Gould

Dorothy Pauline Gould, 87, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Siloam Springs Hospital.

Dorothy was born July 23, 1934 in Richmond, MO. In 1973 she married Ted Gould and he preceded her in death. Dorothy was a cook, waitress and dishwasher at the State Line Café and the Hill Top Café for many years. Dorothy loved to read and do word search puzzles, drink coffee and watch Family Feud.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Trollinger and husband Joe of West Siloam Springs, OK; sons, Larry Parsley and wife of Camden, TN, Robert Parsley and wife of Watts, OK, Jack Parsley and wife of Colcord, OK, and Douglas Parsley of Ponca City, OK; a brother, Bobby Chowning of Richmond, MO; 20 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Eddie Lynn Parsley and a grandson Jeremy Lee Parsley.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 – 8 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gary Bruce King

Gary Bruce King, 75, died July 23, 2021, at the Veterans Center in Claremore, Okla.

He was born Aug. 12, 1945, in Watts, Okla, to William (Bill) and Alice Quick King.

He served with honors in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver who loved to fish, set trout lines and was a big joker.

He married Judy Helen Butler on May 14, 1971 in Stilwell, Okla., and they had two sons.

He is survived by his sons, Alan and his wife Sandy, and Kevin, five grandchildren; two sisters, Mona Sue Janes and Arlene Tonsing, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, three brothers, Don, Curtis (Pete) and Jack, and a sister, Betty Dorsett.

Graveside services were Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Bloomfield Cemetery near Gentry, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Connie June Krueger

Connie Krueger, 87-year-old resident of Gentry, Arkansas, died July 24, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. Born April 15, 1934, in Olean, New York, she was the daughter of Norman and Ruth (Ball) Hancock. Connie worked as a Girls' Dean and work supervisor at a number of Seventh-day Adventist boarding schools.

Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl Krueger.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Hayes and husband Kurt of Rogers, Arkansas, her son Ron Krueger and daughter-in-law Sharon of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 3 wonderful grandchildren, Jessica Gilstrap of Gentry, Arkansas, Jeremy Krueger of Springdale, Arkansas and Diana Almond of Bentonville, Arkansas; 7 great grandchildren she loved so much, Kaylynn, Tyler, Jaxon, Kwency, Brielle, Bradon, and Emily; a precious sister Kay Rizzo of Visalia, California, and several nephews and nieces living across the country from Maine to California.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 21,2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the Gentry Seventh-day Adventist Church. Connie requested that any memorial contributions be made to the Worthy Student Fund of Ozark Adventist Academy, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry, Arkansas, 72734. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

George "Tim" Milligan

George "Tim" Milligan, 75 of Gentry, Ark., died July 23, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 17, 1946, in Texas to George Milligan and Dorothy (Brown) Milligan.

He married Loyce Ann Hall on May 22, 1978. He worked as an administrator for Hot Springs Rehabilitation for several years before retiring in 2004.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Hot Springs and he moved to this area three years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parent and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife of the home; children Phyllis Berry and husband James of Gentry, Ark.; Darrell Long and wife Susan of Maumelle, Ark.; Kenniston Long of Acworth, Ga.; Timothy Milligan of Ozark, Ark.; Steven Milligan and wife Amy of Rogers, Ark.; his mother of Siloam Springs, Ark.; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A visitation was held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

King