Rainbow Girls attend Grand Assembly

The Rainbow Girls of Siloam Springs attended the Rainbow Girls of Arkansas for Grand Assembly in Little Rock on Saturday, June 12. It was the organization's first state convention since 2019.

The Rainbow Girls took seven members and added one member, who was initiated by the state officers. Seven adults from Siloam Springs also attended.

During the convention, the Rainbow Girls had two members -- Tabitha Eiland Price and Erica Springer -- who took Honorary Membership status due to reaching the age of Majority (21 years old) in December 2019.

Siloam Springs Assembly hosted the State Mother Advisor/Grand Officer Dinner on Friday night before the session started in honor of State Mother Advisor Julie Lewis. The Assembly used Winnie the Pooh decorations and a theme of "Just One More Chapter" following the Grand Worthy Advisor's theme of "Unwritten -- Your Story Through Rainbow."

The next day, the rest of the members joined those already there for the meeting. Lyndee Jones, Logan Loyd, Isabel Suarez and Stefanie Rios were all in attendance from Siloam Springs to witness the initiation of Ema Campbell by the state officers. She is now a member of the Siloam Springs Assembly.

In the afternoon, Jones, Loyd and Suarez gave reports on other Grand Jurisdictions, telling about their themes for the year, mascots, symbols, colors, Bible verses, and state service projects. Grand Representative Reports help the girls to better connect with the "International" part of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

The afternoon was the time the appointments were made for the coming year. Olivia Heald was appointed Grand Religion and Chaplain on the Grand Cross of Color Team; Loyd, Grand Representative to Washington/Idaho and Michigan and Nature on the Memorial Team; and Grand Representatives Jones to California and Alaska; Dani Henley to Iowa and North Dakota; Rios to Missouri and Vermont; and Suarez to Tennessee and Rhode Island.

The day ended with the Grand Banquet and Awards Presentations. Siloam Springs placed second in the digital scrapbook competition. Maddie King was awarded multiple ritual awards including first in Senior Level Gavel Talk, first in Senior Level Super Seven (all seven bow station lectures for initiation), second in Senior Level Rose Talk, third in Senior Level Chaplain's Prayers, and third in Senior Level Charity's Lecture. Because of her success, she was also presented with the Remarkable Ritualist Award for 2020. Elizabeth Reisbeck was presented the great honor of Adult Volunteer of the Year for her help in preparing for Grand Assembly, as well as other help for the Supreme Inspector throughout the year.

If you are interested in hearing more about The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls for girls between 10-21 years old, contact Maribeth Reisbeck at 479-228-2704, Julie Lewis at [email protected], or Patti Eiland at 479-228-1992 with an email, call or text. Read more about it at www.gorainbow.org.