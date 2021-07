A portion of Raines Road will be closed Thursday for approximately four days, according to a post from the city's website.

The closure will be the portion of Raines Road between State Line Road and Carl Street, the post states. The closure is occurring as part of the water treatment plant upgrade the post states.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place giving drivers alternate routes, the post states. Drivers are being asked to plan their routes accordingly, the post states.