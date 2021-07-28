Sign in
The big winner

July 28, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Katrina Miskiewicz (center), won the progressive jackpot of $860 at Bingo on July 12 at the American Legion Post 29 building. Miskiewicz posed with Vice Commander Mike Henry (left) and Post Commander Less Carroll. Bingo is held every Monday evening by the American Legion. Doors open at 5 p.m., Henry said. Early bird games are held at 5:30 p.m. and regular sessions start at 6 p.m., Henry said.

From Staff Reports

