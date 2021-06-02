No headline

THEME: NIGHT AT THE THEATER
ACROSS
1. *Treble or bass ___
5. Pharaoh's cobra
8. *Zeus' sister and wife, and character in Broadway musical "Xanadu"
12. Hair-dwelling parasites
13. QuinceaÒera or bat mitzvah, e.g.
14. Puts money in the bank
15. Pearl Harbor locale
16. Flair
17. Inuit boat
18. *Record-holding musical for most awards received by a single production, with The
20. *Broadway hit "Jagged Little ___"
21. *Comment to the audience
22. Web address
23. ____'er ____, at the pump
26. Private chapel
30. Keats' poem
31. Quit
34. Medley
35. ____ ____ or do nothing
37. Right-angle building extension
38. Razor nick
39. Like lemon
40. Make a choice
42. 1960s teen idol, Bobby ____
43. Give authority
45. Bias crime perpetrators
47. *Theater, e.g.
48. Cordial disposition
50. Surrender
52. *Non-musical with record number of Tony nominations
56. Shredded cabbage dishes
57. *Melpomene, e.g.
58. Just a little
59. Gold unit
60. Lodge fellows
61. "Game of Thrones" bastard
62. Without purpose
63. Past tense of "is"
64. Short-term employee
DOWN
1. Hoof sound
2. Yarn spinner
3. Canyon sound
4. Like medieval European society
5. Was sick
6. Fixed look
7. Montblanc and such
8. *Musical with record number of Tony nominations
9. Like most fairytale stepmothers
10. Madrid's Club de F˙tbol
11. Pose a question
13. Chef's prescription
14. Toyota sports car model
19. Shylock's practice
22. Coffee pot
23. *Bob ____, choreographer with most Tony awards
24. *"Break a leg" or "have two left feet," e.g.
25. Reduce pressure (2 words)
26. Eye up and down
27. Mediterranean appetizer
28. Type of potato masher
29. Ox connectors
32. *Tiresias in "Oedipus Rex," e.g.
33. Feverish
36. *NYC district
38. Washington, e.g.
40. Sun's descent
41. Onion-like herb
44. Seize by force
46. Obsolete office position
48. Spurious wing
49. *Comedy and tragedy, on a Tony medallion
50. Attired
51. *James ____ Jones, multiple Tony winner
52. Old World duck
53. Like Silver's owner
54. H or O in H2O, e.g.
55. Make a raucous noise
56. Mogul equipment