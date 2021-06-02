Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

No headline

by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | June 2, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

THEME: NIGHT AT THE THEATER

ACROSS

1. *Treble or bass ___

5. Pharaoh's cobra

8. *Zeus' sister and wife, and character in Broadway musical "Xanadu"

12. Hair-dwelling parasites

13. QuinceaÒera or bat mitzvah, e.g.

14. Puts money in the bank

15. Pearl Harbor locale

16. Flair

17. Inuit boat

18. *Record-holding musical for most awards received by a single production, with The

20. *Broadway hit "Jagged Little ___"

21. *Comment to the audience

22. Web address

23. ____'er ____, at the pump

26. Private chapel

30. Keats' poem

31. Quit

34. Medley

35. ____ ____ or do nothing

37. Right-angle building extension

38. Razor nick

39. Like lemon

40. Make a choice

42. 1960s teen idol, Bobby ____

43. Give authority

45. Bias crime perpetrators

47. *Theater, e.g.

48. Cordial disposition

50. Surrender

52. *Non-musical with record number of Tony nominations

56. Shredded cabbage dishes

57. *Melpomene, e.g.

58. Just a little

59. Gold unit

60. Lodge fellows

61. "Game of Thrones" bastard

62. Without purpose

63. Past tense of "is"

64. Short-term employee

DOWN

1. Hoof sound

2. Yarn spinner

3. Canyon sound

4. Like medieval European society

5. Was sick

6. Fixed look

7. Montblanc and such

8. *Musical with record number of Tony nominations

9. Like most fairytale stepmothers

10. Madrid's Club de F˙tbol

11. Pose a question

13. Chef's prescription

14. Toyota sports car model

19. Shylock's practice

22. Coffee pot

23. *Bob ____, choreographer with most Tony awards

24. *"Break a leg" or "have two left feet," e.g.

25. Reduce pressure (2 words)

26. Eye up and down

27. Mediterranean appetizer

28. Type of potato masher

29. Ox connectors

32. *Tiresias in "Oedipus Rex," e.g.

33. Feverish

36. *NYC district

38. Washington, e.g.

40. Sun's descent

41. Onion-like herb

44. Seize by force

46. Obsolete office position

48. Spurious wing

49. *Comedy and tragedy, on a Tony medallion

50. Attired

51. *James ____ Jones, multiple Tony winner

52. Old World duck

53. Like Silver's owner

54. H or O in H2O, e.g.

55. Make a raucous noise

56. Mogul equipment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Razorbacks not affected by changes to lineup
by Bob Holt
Arkansas to face NJIT in regional opener
by Tom Murphy
Nebraska’s Bolt following in Van Horn’s footsteps
by Tom Murphy
Huskies overcome adversity to reach NCAA Tournament
by Tom Murphy
Drillers start season with Lester at helm
by Jason Avery
ADVERTISEMENT