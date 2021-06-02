No headline

THEME: NIGHT AT THE THEATER

ACROSS

1. *Treble or bass ___

5. Pharaoh's cobra

8. *Zeus' sister and wife, and character in Broadway musical "Xanadu"

12. Hair-dwelling parasites

13. QuinceaÒera or bat mitzvah, e.g.

14. Puts money in the bank

15. Pearl Harbor locale

16. Flair

17. Inuit boat

18. *Record-holding musical for most awards received by a single production, with The

20. *Broadway hit "Jagged Little ___"

21. *Comment to the audience

22. Web address

23. ____'er ____, at the pump

26. Private chapel

30. Keats' poem

31. Quit

34. Medley

35. ____ ____ or do nothing

37. Right-angle building extension

38. Razor nick

39. Like lemon

40. Make a choice

42. 1960s teen idol, Bobby ____

43. Give authority

45. Bias crime perpetrators

47. *Theater, e.g.

48. Cordial disposition

50. Surrender

52. *Non-musical with record number of Tony nominations

56. Shredded cabbage dishes

57. *Melpomene, e.g.

58. Just a little

59. Gold unit

60. Lodge fellows

61. "Game of Thrones" bastard

62. Without purpose

63. Past tense of "is"

64. Short-term employee

DOWN

1. Hoof sound

2. Yarn spinner

3. Canyon sound

4. Like medieval European society

5. Was sick

6. Fixed look

7. Montblanc and such

8. *Musical with record number of Tony nominations

9. Like most fairytale stepmothers

10. Madrid's Club de F˙tbol

11. Pose a question

13. Chef's prescription

14. Toyota sports car model

19. Shylock's practice

22. Coffee pot

23. *Bob ____, choreographer with most Tony awards

24. *"Break a leg" or "have two left feet," e.g.

25. Reduce pressure (2 words)

26. Eye up and down

27. Mediterranean appetizer

28. Type of potato masher

29. Ox connectors

32. *Tiresias in "Oedipus Rex," e.g.

33. Feverish

36. *NYC district

38. Washington, e.g.

40. Sun's descent

41. Onion-like herb

44. Seize by force

46. Obsolete office position

48. Spurious wing

49. *Comedy and tragedy, on a Tony medallion

50. Attired

51. *James ____ Jones, multiple Tony winner

52. Old World duck

53. Like Silver's owner

54. H or O in H2O, e.g.

55. Make a raucous noise

56. Mogul equipment