Education notebook

Two local students graduate from Harding University

SEARCY -- The following local residents are among more than 700 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies on May 7 and 8.

• Rachel Dye of Siloam Springs received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice

• Kyler Duncan of Gentry received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, Honors College and University College.

University President David Burks presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Three local students named to Harding University's Dean's List

SEARCY -- Three local students are among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.

• Isaac Raymond, a sophomore environmental science major, of Siloam Springs

• Emma Jackson, a senior information systems major, of Siloam Springs

• Kyler Duncan, a senior accounting major, of Gentry.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Three local students on SNHU president's list

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Three local students were named on the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Winter 2021 President's List.

The students were Jacob Faught of Gentry, Shannon Penate of Gentry and Megan Powell of Siloam Springs.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. The winter term runs from January to May.

Anderson graduates from Union University

JACKSON, Tenn., -- Marguerite Anderson of Siloam Springs was among 601 students who graduated from Union University on May 15 during spring commencement services of the 196th graduating class on the university's Great Lawn.

Anderson earned a Master of Urban Education.

Brandon O. Gibson, chief operating officer for the state of Tennessee, delivered the commencement address.

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.