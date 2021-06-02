Sign in
Girls soccer players garner awards

by Graham Thomas | June 2, 2021 at 5:18 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls soccer players received position awards for the 2021 season: (From left), Bethany Markovich, Defensive Player of the Year; Midfield Player of the Year; and Bri Anderson, Attacking Player of the Year.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Clara Church (left) and Macie Herrel earned All-Conference honorable mention honors for the 2021 Siloam Springs girls soccer season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls soccer players earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West for the 2021 season: (From left) Sydney Moorman, Jaleigh Harp, Madi Race and Regan Riley.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Spring senior Jordan Christopher (left) received the Heart of a Panther Award for the 2021 girls soccer season, while junior Bethany Markovich (right) earned Class 5A All-State Tournament honors.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Bethany Markovich, Karen Flores and Bri Anderson received Class 5A All-State honors for the 2021 season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls soccer junior varsity players received awards for the 2021 season: (Front from left) Shelby Smith, Hustle Award; Abygail Ballesteros; Midfield Player of the Year; (Back) Cindy Lopez, Most Improved; Emily Keehn, Rookie of the Year; Faith Ellis, Attacking Player of the Year; Anna Wleklinski, Defensive Player of the Year; and Emily Brown, Most Valuable Player, not pictured.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior girls soccer player Regan Riley (left) received team Most Valuable Player honors, while Cailee Johnson was named Most Improved.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players received the following awards for the 2021 season: (From left), Ellen Slater and Jetta Broquard, Rookies of the Year; Macie Herrel, Hustle Award; and Madi Race, Teammate of the Year.
