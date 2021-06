Girls soccer players garner awards

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls soccer players earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West for the 2021 season: (From left) Sydney Moorman, Jaleigh Harp, Madi Race and Regan Riley.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Spring senior Jordan Christopher (left) received the Heart of a Panther Award for the 2021 girls soccer season, while junior Bethany Markovich (right) earned Class 5A All-State Tournament honors.

