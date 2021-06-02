HL Obituries for June 2

John "Jeff" Jefferson Carnes

John "Jeff" Jefferson Carnes, 55 of Jay, Okla., died on May 31, 2021, in Jay.

He was born Jan. 4, 1966, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Gary Carnes and Darlene Kauffeld.

He lived his whole life in the Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma area. He worked as a farmer and ranch worker for most of his life. He was a member of Victory Worship Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla., and had been attending Crosswired Cowboy Church in Grove, Okla.

He is survived by his fiancée, Velma Fields of the home; mother, Darlene Kauffeld of Watts, Okla.; father, Gary Carnes of West Siloam Springs; brother, Randall Carnes of Siloam Springs; stepbrother, Larry Kauffeld of Westville, Okla.; stepsister, Pauline Kauffeld of Watts, Okla.; and niece, Brittany Kauffeld.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Jack Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Mickey Ann Chamberlain

Mickey Ann Chamberlain, 77, of Gentry, Ark., died May 27, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 6, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind., to McKinley Brummett and Florence Marie Wright Brummett. She married Lindy Chamberlain on Aug. 29, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nev. They moved from Ventura, Calif., to Gentry and have made it their home for the last 29 years. Mickey owned and operated Old-Fashioned Sweet Shop in Gentry where she made donuts until it closed in 1998.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kyle Chamberlain; eight brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Lindy Gene Chamberlain; two sons, Eric Chamberlain and wife Debbie of Mansfield, Ohio, and Christopher Chamberlain of Gentry; daughter, Lynnann Marie Higgins and husband Robert, Sr. of Siloam Springs; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Lois June Jones

Lois June Jones, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 27, 2021, at the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Ballard, Okla., to Homer Fletcher and Anna Mae Dixon-Fletcher. She worked for Franklin Electric for 20 years and was also a local cook. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by three sons, Jerry Walker and wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Lonnie Walker of Ballard, and Mike Walker and wife Penny of Colcord, Okla.; two daughters, Barbara Ferguson and husband Don Butler of Gentry, Ark., and Margie Deason of Sand Springs, Okla.; one brother, John Fletcher and wife Virginia of Watts, Okla.,; one sister, Kathy Spears and husband Kendal of Summers, Ark.; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., with Pastor Jim Beavers officiating.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Marie Ann Netzel

Marie Ann Netzel, 94, of Gentry, Ark., died May 30, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Kalina, Poland, to Josef Grabowksa and Helena (Drehsler) Grabowksa. She married Jerry Netzel on Jan. 17, 1947, and they moved to this area from Chicago in 1980.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her six children: Edward Netzel and wife Lynn of Gallatin, Tenn., Gene Netzel and wife Gail of Algonquin, Ill., Henry Netzel and wife Linda of Goshen, Ark., Robert Netzel and wife Betty Sue of Goshen, Raymond Netzel and wife Teresa of Gentry, and Christine Riggins and husband Darin of Goshen; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Burial will follow at Gentry Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.