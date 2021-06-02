Letter to the Editor

The few and the many

Jesus gives several contrasts between the few and the many. Some examples are:

"Many are called but few are chosen." Matthew 22:14.

When asked, "Lord, are only a few people going to be saved?" Jesus affirmed that many would try to enter the 'house' (heaven) only to find the door locked and the 'owner' (Himself) saying, 'I don't know you or where you come from.' Luke 13:23-25.

Giving signs of the end of the age Jesus said, "Many will come in my name and deceive many," Matthew 24:5; and verse 10 - "many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other;" verse 24, false prophets will try to deceive "even the elect" (the few).

In Matthew 7:13-14, Jesus says that many will go through the wide gate to destruction and only a few will find the narrow gate to life. In verses 21-23, many will say to him "Lord, Lord" but he will say to them, 'I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!'

See 2 Timothy 4:3-4, Many Christians will not listen to true Christian doctrine but will gather around false teachers to tell them what their itching ears want to hear.

John 15:5-6, The vine and branches. Jesus said, "If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned."

A great many White Evangelical Christians have left Jesus and his teachings. They are listening to false teachers who have a form of Godliness but who preach hate for other Christians!

Robert Jeffress said that Democrat Christians are "Godless." Local Columnist Ron Wood said Democrat Christians had "an anti-God bias." Every one of these Trump supporting Christian leaders claim that God chose Trump, who called God a liar, to be President!

How could they be so ignorant? The Word of God says, "... evildoers and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived." 2 Timothy 3:13.

The majority of White Evangelical Christians have been deceived. Before 1979, most Evangelicals were in favor of abortion rights, even a full six years after Roe v. Wade. Get a glimpse into the anti-abortion deception by googling and reading these two articles: "How Southern Baptists became pro-life" (Baptist Press) and "The Real Origins of the Religious Right."