LIBRARY MUSINGS: Tails and Tales – Summer Reading 2021

What is your favorite tail? A dog's tail, a cat's tail, a pig's tale, a rat's tail. Learn about your favorite animal with a tail (or without a tail) this summer as you read or listen to tales about these tails!

You can sign up your children through an on-line program called READsquared. This is the same program we used last summer for registration. If you do not have a computer, you can use the library's computers to sign your children up for the Summer Reading Program. Staff will be available to assist you with this process. The READsquared app is also available on your phone or tablet.

Registration is available for participants three and older. Hours read will be kept track of through READsquared. Weekly incentives will be awarded to those participants who have read three or more hours within a week for participants. Adults will be able to register as well but will not be eligible for the weekly incentive prizes.

We will have programming this summer. The kick-off will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Memorial Park, which is just west of the library. Activities include a cake walk, a photo booth, three-legged race, ring toss, corn hole and cup punch. Generations Bank is providing hot dogs for this event.

Family programs will be at the amphitheater behind the library at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The family programs for June include:

• June 15 -- KinderSongs -- Brian Kinder is a singer/songwriter who, along with his wife, Ms. Terri, performs rollicking good-time concerts for kids. Their music is fun and invites audience participation. We have had them in concert at the Siloam Springs Public Library many times as they are a fan favorite.

• June 22 -- Siloam Springs Animal Shelter -- The Animal Shelter Staff will share about how to take care of your pet and bring some of the animals that are in the shelter so you can meet them and possibly talk mom and dad into getting a new addition for your family.

• June 29 – Amazeum will provide an interactive event in which they help us learn more about creatures with tails.

• July 6 -- Will Parker writes and sings music that will engage kids ages 1-100 as they sing along with him, dance to the music, and (air)high-five each other.

In addition to the family programs, we will have the following programs:

• Young adult programming will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Preschool programs will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

• Elementary aged children will have programming at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays.

A parent, guardian or caretaker will be required to attend the preschool and/or elementary programs with their child. Registration will also be required for attendance at the preschool or elementary programs as we are limiting the number of people that will be in the meeting room.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in June include:

• San Diego Zoo Kids – Visit the Zoo virtually and learn about some of your favorite animals through videos, stories and various activities.

• "The Rudiments of Encyclopaedia" by Tim Hunkin – This fun site uses black and white cartoons to teach users about animals and other topics.

Virtual programming is available for preschoolers through young adults. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library under the digital resources tab for links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming, and Instagram for these programs.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or email us at [email protected] siloamsprings.com for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And, as always, we will see you at the library!

"Animals are such agreeable friends -- they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms."

-- George Eliot, "Mr. Gilfil's Love Story"