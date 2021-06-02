Sign in
Panther soccer players receive recognition

by Graham Thomas | June 2, 2021 at 5:18 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys soccer players earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West Conference: (From left) Edwin Batres (honorable mention); Yanni Trinidad, Jason Flores, Ivan Sandoval, Junior Garza and Jedidiah Hunter. Garza also earned All-State Tournament recognition.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys soccer seniors Sam Jackson (left) and Franklin Cortez earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2021 season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior varsity boys soccer players garnered awards for the 2021 season. Pictured are (front from left): Nathan Rostoni, Hustle Award; Dylan Garcia, Attacking Player of the Year; Ronald Mancia, Midfield Player of the Year; (Back) Samuel Herndon, Most Improved; Lee Hernandez, Rookie of the Year; Anthony Sandoval, Co-Most Valuable Player; Tate Broquard, Defensive Player of the Year; and Ben Stratman, Co-Most Valuable Player.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Franklin Cortez earned team Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 boys soccer season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys soccer players received awards for the 2021 season: (From left), Yanni Trinidad, Most Improved; Junior Garza, Hustle Award; Christian Lopez and Ben Stratman, Rookies of the Year; and David Gowin, Most Improved.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jaiden Allgood was named Mr. Panther Soccer for the 2021 season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys soccer players received awards for the 2021 season: (From left), Ivan Sandoval, Attacking Player of the Year; Jason Flores, Midfielder Player of the Year; and Sam Jackson, Defensive Player of the Year.
