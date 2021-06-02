Quorum Court approves setting up fund

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court on Thursday night approved setting up of the American Rescue Plan Fund to hold $27 million from the federal government.

The money is from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March, in response to the economic and health damage done by the covid-19 pandemic. The county has received the money and will get another $27 million from the U.S. Treasury 18 months from now.

The vote to establish the fund was 14-1.

The Finance Committee first discussed the money earlier this month. The money will remain in the fund until officials learn how it can be spent.

Justice of the Peace Tom Allen, chairman of the Finance Committee, told the other justices there would be more information at the June 8 Finance Committee meeting.

"It's going to be a long process," Allen said. "We have to have patience in the process and learn where we can and can't spend the money. It's a lot of money and it will require a lot of thought."

Other items as part of new business all passed 15-0 including an appropriation ordinance to recognize a $485,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The grant will pay for landscaping and improvements to the county parking area between Northeast Second Street and East Central Avenue.

Enhancements include brick pavers along the surrounding sidewalks, flowering shrubs, evergreen shrubs, perennial mixes as well as maple trees and benches and additional planters, according to a county news release.

Most of the plantings will take place in late summer or early fall, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator.

A $3.1 million courthouse expansion started construction began Feb 1. The expansion will add 5,500 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot courthouse and provide a courtroom for Christine Horwart, who became the county's seventh circuit court judge in January.

Horwart's courtroom and office will be on the second floor of the addition. A lobby will be on the first floor.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore, chairman of the Committee of the Whole, chaired the meeting Thursday night because County Judge Barry Moehring was out of town.