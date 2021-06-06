Camp Siloam seeks new permit for bunkhouse

The planning commission will decide whether or not to approve a new significant development permit for Camp Siloam during its meeting Tuesday.

Camp Siloam is requesting a new permit to construct a 5,800-square-foot bunkhouse to replace a bunkhouse damaged by a tornado on Oct. 21, 2019, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on May 14.

City staff is recommending approval with the condition that Camp Siloam provide a utility easement for the relocation of the public sewer line prior to issuance of the permit, the report states. The permit will go before the city board on July 6, the report states.

The camp applied for a significant development in early 2020 to rebuild the bunkhouse. The permit was approved by the planning commission on Feb. 11, 2020 and by the city board of directors on March 3, 2020. The bunkhouse was never constructed due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed camp operations, the report states.

The 2020 permit expired on March 3 and the bunkhouse was never constructed. The proposed bunkhouse will be situated on the northern side of the camp situated between two other bunkhouse structures, the report states.

In order to construct the new bunkhouse, two outdoor seating pavilions will have to be removed or relocated because the new bunkhouse will be situated closer to the interior of the camp than the two structures on either side, the report states.

The planning commission will also discuss and vote on the following items:

• Significant development permit for 22,000 Hwy 16. This item will go to the city board on July 6.

• Significant development permit for 4290 Hwy 412 E. This item will go before the city board on July 6.

• Significant development permit for the 300 to 500 block of E. Oak Crest Rd. This item will go before the city board on July 6

• Staff update on preliminary plat PP21-02 for Bellevue Estates

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 22100 block of Highway 16. This item will go before the city board on June 15.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for 23324 Raines Road. This item will go before the city board on June 15.

• Lot split development permit for 1803 Dawn Hill Road. This item went to the city board for easements on June 1.

• Lot split development permit for 21400 block of Davidson Road. This item went before the city board for easements on June 1.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 2500 and 2690 Highway 412 East. This item went before the city board for easements on June 1.