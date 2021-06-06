JBU communication students win awards

John Brown University communication students racked up a number of awards from the Arkansas College Media Association, Arkansas Press Women and the Evangelical Press Association as the school year came to a close.

The Evangelical Press Association awarded the Threefold Advocate an Award of Excellence for the newspaper's digital publication, an Award of Merit for the print publication and fifth place for Student Writer of the Year to María Aguilar, managing editor, for her profile "Mayra's Journey to Freedom Beyond Borders."

Arkansas Press Women, an organization for student and professional communicators, honored five JBU students and a faculty member. First-place winners in the APW contest are eligible to advance their entries to compete at the national level if they are members of the National Federation of Press Women.

Students recognized were:

• Senior María Aguilar -- First place in Collegiate/Education Division for News Writing for "QAnon Explained: The Conspiracy Theory Spreading in Christian Circles"

• Freshman Joanna Hayes -- Second place in Collegiate/Education Division for News Writing for "Students Reveal Experiences and Challenges of Quarantine"

• Senior Grace Lindquist -- First place in Collegiate/Education Division for Feature Writing for "JBU Alumna Appointed to the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court" and second place in Collegiate/Education Division for Feature Writing for "Breast Cancer Awareness Month During Coronavirus"

• Senior Catherine Nolte -- Third place in Professional Division for Writing, Specialty Articles, Social Issues for "Part of the Kingdom: Documentary sheds light on the experiences of LGTQIA students at Christian universities" and honorable mention in Professional Division for In-depth Reporting for "French and Metaxas debate and protest; online harassment" (María Aguilar was a co-entrant on the latter.)

• Junior Orry Phillips -- first place in Collegiate/Education Division for Opinion/Editorial/Reviews Writing for "Wear a Mask to Save College Sports;" first place in Collegiate/Education Division for Sports Writing for "Despite Adversity, Soderquist's '20 Signing Class Stays Focused"; and first place in Professional Division for Web and Social Media – Podcast for "The Conversation, Episode 1: David French"

• Debbie Miller, assistant professor of communication and faculty adviser for The Threefold Advocate, received two awards: first place in Collegiate/Education Division Faculty Adviser of Student Publication, Station, or Site and second place in Professional Division for Specialty Articles – Personal Essay for "Famous Women You Not Have Heard Of."

The Arkansas College Media Association handed 16 awards to JBU students including:

The Threefold Advocate, Golden Eagle Productions, JBU Political Science: Online Multimedia Package – first place (election night coverage)

• Catherine Nolte, María Aguilar and senior Andrew Mobley: Website of the Year

• María Aguilar: Reporter of the Year, Online Breaking News – third place, Online In-Depth Reporting – third place

• Catherine Nolte: Editor of the Year, Online Breaking News – first place

• Grace Lindquist: Online Election Coverage – second place, Online Personality Profile – honorable mention

• Orry Phillips: Audio Podcast – second place, Newspaper Sports Column – second place

• Senior Armando Hernandez: Online Newswriting – second place

• Andrew Mobley: Newspaper Feature Writing – first place

• Sophomore Jeffrey Hernandez: Newspaper Art/Illustration – honorable mention

• Senior Suzy Lee: Newspaper General Column – Honorable mention

• María Aguilar and sophomore Brooke Baldwin: News Photo – first place.