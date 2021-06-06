PFB approves bond resolution

The city of Siloam Springs Public Facilities Board (PFB) approved a resolution to issue Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2021A and Series 2021B during the Public Facilities Board Meeting on Tuesday.

A motion was made to approve the new bonds by PFB member David Glass and was seconded by Vice Chair Carla Wasson. A unanimous vote from the PFB approved the resolution. Later that evening, the resolution went before the city board of directors, which unanimously approved the resolution.

The paperwork for the new bonds will be signed June 21, said JBU Bond Counsel Gordon Wilbourn of Kutak Rock.

These new bonds will refund the Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2015 bonds which were used to refinance certain capital improvements on the John Brown University (JBU) campus. Dr. Kim Hadley, vice president for Finance and Administration, said the Series 2021 bonds will be used to pay for a new faculty member.

"I think about things in terms of our budget, in terms of that service that we pay for our faculty," Hadley said.

The interest rate on the bonds will be 2.15 percent and will term on Dec. 1, 2030, said Wilbourn. He also said there will be no change in the way they pay out. Arvest Bank will purchase the bonds at the aggregate per value which is planned to be equal to $5,545,000, Hadley said.

Daniel Allen, senior vice president of Raymond James & Associates Inc. in Little Rock, said if it was not for Arvest, he was not sure the deal would have gotten done otherwise. Raymond James was the company that arranged the sale of the bonds to Arvest, according to a copy of the resolution.

"We had a lot of banks that said it's not JBU specific, it's covid, it's private higher education," Allen said.

Allen thanked Arvest and specifically Levi Price, loan manager, for being able to come to the table with a competitive rate.

"I'm grateful for our long standing relationship with Arvest," Hadley said. "I appreciate the fact that they looked past that we're in higher education and were willing to take on this."

Other business conducted during the PFB meeting was the election of new officers. Kameron Slater, who was out of town but joined the meeting via video conference, was elected by the PFB to be the new chairperson. Wasson was elected to serve as vice chair and former Chair Tim McCord was elected to the position of secretary.