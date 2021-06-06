School's out

Marc Hayot/Siloam Springs Siloam Springs Flyer Ella Harper (left) jumps into the pool at the Family Aquatic Center as fellow Flyer Sawyer Henson adjusts his goggles before going in.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Springs Siloam Springs Flyer Ella Harper (left) jumps into the pool at the Family Aquatic Center as fellow Flyer Sawyer Henson adjusts his goggles before going in.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Springs Siloam Springs Flyer Ella Harper (left) jumps into the pool at the Family Aquatic Center as fellow Flyer Sawyer Henson adjusts his goggles before going in.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A mother and child glance over at the swings on Thursday at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A mother and child glance over at the swings on Thursday at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A mother and child glance over at the swings on Thursday at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday. A man enjoys a lazy day of fishing on one of the banks of Siloam Springs Lake at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday. A man enjoys a lazy day of fishing on one of the banks of Siloam Springs Lake at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday. A man enjoys a lazy day of fishing on one of the banks of Siloam Springs Lake at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Shea Nuckols swings with her son Ryan enjoy the cool day as they swing at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Shea Nuckols swings with her son Ryan enjoy the cool day as they swing at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Shea Nuckols swings with her son Ryan enjoy the cool day as they swing at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Noah Taylor pushes his brother Owen (left) on one of the swings as the boys' cousin Ellie Brooker swings high at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Noah Taylor pushes his brother Owen (left) on one of the swings as the boys' cousin Ellie Brooker swings high at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Noah Taylor pushes his brother Owen (left) on one of the swings as the boys' cousin Ellie Brooker swings high at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Two people enjoy one of Siloam Springs' favorite summer past times at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Two people enjoy one of Siloam Springs' favorite summer past times at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Two people enjoy one of Siloam Springs' favorite summer past times at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Logan Simmerman swings as high as he can as his mother watches in the background at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Logan Simmerman swings as high as he can as his mother watches in the background at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Logan Simmerman swings as high as he can as his mother watches in the background at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs Flyers practice at the Family Aquatic Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs Flyers practice at the Family Aquatic Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs Flyers practice at the Family Aquatic Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A mother and child glance over at the swings on Thursday at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday. A man enjoys a lazy day of fishing on one of the banks of Siloam Springs Lake at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Shea Knuckles swings with her son Ryan enjoy the cool day as they swing at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Noah Taylor pushes his brother Owen (left) on one of the swings as the boys' cousin Ellie Brooker swings high at Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Two people enjoy one of Siloam Springs' favorite summer past times at City Lake Park.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Logan Simmerman swings as high as he can as his mother watches in the background at Bob Henry Park.