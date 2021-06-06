Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

VFW appreciation

by Marc Hayot | June 6, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee (left), presents Chris Milam, the store manager of the Siloam Springs Walmart super center with an award for the store's support of the VFW. The Siloam Springs location has been a supporter of the VFW for the last six years. Milam has not served in the military but his father served in Vietnam and his father-in-law served in World War II and Korea.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee (left), presents Chris Milam, store manager of the Siloam Springs Walmart Supercenter, with an award for the store's support of the VFW. The Siloam Springs location has been a supporter of the VFW for the last six years.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee (left), presents Chris Milam, store manager of the Siloam Springs Walmart Supercenter, with an award for the store's support of the VFW. The Siloam Springs location has been a supporter of the VFW for the last six years.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee (left), presents Chris Milam, store manager of the Siloam Springs Walmart Supercenter, with an award for the store's support of the VFW. The Siloam Springs location has been a supporter of the VFW for the last six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

MCSA medical staff vote no confidence in Street
by Caitlan Butler
Drillers downed by Red Raiders
by News-Times Staff
Conservation education center on hold as airport commission awaits design concept
by Tia Lyons
Oilers pick up pair of wins
by News-Times Staff
Drillers downed in tournament
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT