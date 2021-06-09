No headline

THEME: SUPERHEROES

ACROSS

1. Golf club handle

5. Aviation safety agency

8. Although, for short

11. "Give me your tired, your ____...."

12. Homecoming guest

13. PhD in Great Britain

15. Legendary NFL quarterback Graham

16. Like Old Mother Hubbard's cupboard

17. Propelled like Argo

18. *Batman's romantic interest

20. Wildebeests

21. Use the other end of a pencil

22. Cherry middle

23. *Thor's weapon

26. Brays like a donkey

30. Another word for Tokyo

31. Makes a sum (2 words)

34. *Like The Joker

35. Without self-control

37. Black gold

38. Buddy

39. Site of Leaning Tower

40. Canvas ceiling fan

42. *____man, one of original X-Men

43. Comes to the fore

45. *____ Woman, first female in the Justice Society of America

47. "Rub A Dub Dub" vessel

48. Paralysis-causing disease, for short

50. Smoothie berry

52. *a.k.a. the Caped Crusader

55. "Encore!"

56. Pupil's place

57. Like Arizona in summer

59. *Ben Grimm of "It's clobberin' time!" fame, with The

60. Eyeglasses glass

61. Buggy terrain

62. Gingerbread creation

63. *Superhero creator, Stan ____

64. Eurasian duck

DOWN

1. Government Printing Office

2. Campus military acronym

3. Letter before kappa

4. For the time being, Latin (2 words)

5. Basic drumming pattern, pl.

6. Saints' crowns

7. End of grace

8. Through, for short

9. Hie, third person singular

10. Not new or borrowed or blue

12. "All ____!"

13. Motherless calf

14. *Wakanda's Black ____

19. Make havoc

22. Coach's locker room speech

23. Oodles

24. ____ one, on a pass

25. *Mighty ____

26. *Known to say: "You wouldn't like me when I'm angry"

27. Steer clear

28. Grimace in pain

29. More cunning

32. Make pretty, two words

33. Break a commandment

36. *America's title

38. Vienna Boys' group

40. Public house, for short

41. Devoid of reverence

44. Seeking damages

46. Wondering ones

48. Put through a blender

49. Offer two cents

50. Turkish honorific

51. Jealous biblical brother

52. Perfect houseplant spot

53. Bob ____, famous boxing promoter

54. Cat o'how many tails?

55. Cash dispenser

58. Morning condensation