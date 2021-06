Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Max Melton, 4 proudly displays the fish he caught at the fishing derby held by the Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday at the park behind Fire Station Number Two in downtown. The fishing derby was open to anyone 12 years or younger, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Max Melton, 4, proudly displays the fish he caught at the fishing derby held by the Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday at the park behind Fire Station No. 2 in downtown. The fishing derby was open to anyone 12 years and younger, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

