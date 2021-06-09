Community Digest

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street. This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Siloam Springs Heritage Festival

The first Heritage Festival since 2016 will take place June 26, at Twin Springs Park. The festival will include historical presentations by the Siloam Springs Museum Society and other entities in the community, as well as assorted vendors. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a benefit dinner at 28 Springs prepared by Siloam Springs native Chef Erin Rowe who will be collaborating with 28 Springs Chef Kurt Plankenhorn to create an Ozark-style menu.

The festival is free to attend, but the benefit dinner will be $100 per plate or $125 with a wine pairing. For more information, email [email protected] To purchase tickets for the benefit dinner, visit siloamspringsheritage.org/benefit.

Outdoor Music at Heritage Festival

Siloam Music Festival is sponsoring a full day of music during the Heritage Festival, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 and continuing through the day and evening at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Music will include Bluegrass with jazz guitarist and mandolin players; patriotic music with the community band lead by Siloam Springs High School Band Director Daniel Hodge; a community choir, a big band; a variety show; and more. A full evening show will begin at 7:30 p.m., highlighting many of the popular selections from the day, and finish with a big band rendition of America the Beautiful with a local professional vocal soloist, followed by the famous Wilhousky arrangement of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, combining the community band, big band and community choir. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs or blankets, and hats or umbrellas.

Celebration of First Responders

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club will have a ceremony at 1 p.m. on July 17 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater to celebrate the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Speeches will be given by incoming Rotary District Governor Kevin Merrill, State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87); Fire Chief Jeremey Criner; Deputy Fire Chief John Vanatta and outgoing Siloam Springs Rotary Club President Tim Davis. Deputy A demonstration on how firefighters had to change suiting up during coronavirus calls and a presentation of a plaque to the fire department by Merrill, Davis and incoming Siloam Springs Rotary President Stanley Church. For more information please contact Larry Kenmore at 913-705-0983 or [email protected]

Writers Guild Meeting

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd., west entrance. Author and Publisher, Cheryl Ellicott will present "Improving Our Writing, Part III." The assignment topic for both Prose and Poetry is "Needing A Miracle." Prose articles are up to 750 words, Poetry is to be a narrative poem up to 32 lines. Entries must be emailed to [email protected], by June 1. Youth entering the quarterly writing contest must send in entries between June 20 and July 1 on the topic, "A Few of My Favorite Things."

Fall Sports Registration

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is now taking registrations for all fall sports. Early registration will last through May and go through the summer. Parents can register their child online or find more information at www.bgcwbc.org. Registration cost is $60 per child.

Sports offered include cheer leading for kindergarten through seventh grade, girls volleyball for third through sixth grade, flag football for kindergarten through sixth grade, and tackle football for second through sixth grade. The Boys & Girls Club will also be offering free Under Armour Cleats to all registered tackle football players from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the club, located at 655 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs. Players must be registered on or before May 22, limited supply on color and sizes available.

Senior Center Reopening

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center re-opened on May 3. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required, even for those who are vaccinated, and social distancing of six feet will be enforced. Upon entering the building, temperatures will be taken and hand sanitation will be required. Dining in the building will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Call 479-524-5735 by 10 a.m. The center will continue to offer curbside meals for pickup but the new time frame is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please visit the center's Facebook page complete re-opening guidelines.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists Accepting Applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Library is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bookstore seeks donations of good used books, CDs, and DVDs. For extra large donations, an appointment is needed; please phone 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message. The bookstore features good books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2. Everyone is invited with masks required and a limit of two patrons or one family group allowed in the store at one time.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.