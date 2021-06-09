Herald-Leader obituaries for June 9, 2021

Timothy Wayne Kidd

"One thing I know: the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve." - Albert Schweitzer

The Reverend Dr. Timothy Wayne Kidd, beloved husband, father and grandfather died peacefully early afternoon on June 7, 2021, in his home and in the presence of his loved ones.

He was born in Leesburg, VA, on March 31, 1958, to Rev. Harry L. Kidd, Jr. and Christine Kidd.

He married his darling wife, Sandra Irvin Kidd on November 22, 1980. Together they raised their family in Virginia and later settled in Arkansas.

Growing up, he was active with the Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout at an early age. He had an adventurous spirit and a reverence for the outdoors.

During his tenure as a college professor, he led groups of students on countless outdoor pursuits and expeditions including rock climbing, whitewater rafting, camping, sea kayaking and dog sledding. He also led service projects that had an immeasurable impact and touched many lives.

His love for others and willingness to serve knew no bounds. His mission in life was to serve God and share the love of Christ with others through service and ministry. He also had a passion for education, and received numerous degrees throughout his lifetime. He considered himself to be a student of life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Harry L. Kidd, Jr. and Christine Kidd, and brother James.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; their 3 children, Tyler (Kari) Kidd, Sarah (Aliaksandr) Viatrov and Thomas Kidd; grandchildren Brianna, Kinley and Tucker Kidd; brother Lawrence (Pinar) Kidd, sister Lois (Dr. Mark) Barrett, brother Stephen (Pam) Kidd and sister Esther (Steven) Washing; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Backstrom - Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Visitation will take place from 10:00am-12:00pm immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 12:00pm.

Interment will take place at Oak Hills Cemetery at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations you wish to make to please do so by donating to the Circle of Life Hospice Foundation.

Mildred Lee Litle

Mildred Lee Litle, 91, of Chewey, Okla., died June 4, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Lowery, Okla., to John Watkins and Maude (Evans) Watkins.

She married Richard "Red" Litle on Jan. 4, 1946, in Miami, Okla. They made their home in the Chewey area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers, five sisters and one great great grandchild.

Survivors include her daughters Mona Beaty of Oaks, Okla., Carolyn Henson of Kansas, Okla., Brenda Beaty and husband Dennis of Watts, Okla., and Jeannie Powell of Chewey; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; and sister Katherine Tyer of Chewey.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

Jose David Noyola

Jose David Noyola, 77, of Siloam Springs, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born on July 25, 1943, in Santa Ana El Salvador, El Salvador. He was the son of Miguel Humberto Pena and Juana Noyola. He married Silvia Virginia Francia on Dec. 12, 1980, in California. He was a mechanic by trade.

He is survived by his wife, Silvia Noyola of the home; two sons, Marco Jose Noyola of Siloam Springs and Luis David Noyola of California; one daughter Wendy Noyola of California; two brothers, Hugo Noyola of Siloam Springs and Eduardo Noyola of Washington; one sister Gladis Noemy Noyola of Washington.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

José David Noyola, de 77 años, de Siloam Springs falleció el domingo 6 de junio de 2021 en el Hospital Regional de Siloam Springs.

José nació el 25 de julio de 1943 en Santa Ana El Salvador, El Salvador. Era hijo de Miguel Humberto Peña y Juana Noyola. Se casó con Silvia Virginia Francia el 12 de diciembre de 1980 en California. José era mecánico de profesión.

A José le sobreviven su esposa, Silvia Noyola de la casa; dos hijos, Marco Jose Noyola de Siloam Springs y Luis David Noyola de California; una hija, Wendy Noyola de California; dos hermanos, Hugo Noyola de Siloam Springs y Eduardo Noyola de Washington; una hermana Gladis Noemy Noyola de Washington.

Se llevará a cabo un servicio conmemorativo en la capilla funeraria Backstrom-Pyeatte en Siloam Springs el sábado 12 de junio de 2021 a las 3:00 pm. Los arreglos de cremación se confían a la dirección de la funeraria Backstrom-Pyeatte de Siloam Springs. Para firmar el libro de visitas en línea, visite www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.