Kelly, Harriman celebrated by Siloam Springs athletic staff

by Photo submitted | June 9, 2021 at 5:19 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs coaches gather Friday, June 4, at Big Whiskey's to celebrate Julie Kelly, athletic secretary for Siloam Springs School District. Kelly is leaving her job for a position with Fayetteville Public Schools.
Photo submitted Ken Harriman, retiring Siloam Springs athletics director, holds up a celebration cake during a reception in his honor on Friday, June 4, inside the hospitality room at Siloam Springs High School. Harriman has been the AD the last two years after initially accepting the job on an interim basis.
